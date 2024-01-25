Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $59,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $639.78. 570,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $649.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.