The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,657 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $55,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $188.41. The company had a trading volume of 813,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

