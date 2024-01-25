Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $627.34. 1,544,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,790. The company has a market cap of $595.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

