Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

