Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 433,104 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fastenal worth $64,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $70.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

