Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 585.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $66,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,226,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 28.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,132. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

