Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Manhattan Associates worth $72,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

MANH traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,995. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.26 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

