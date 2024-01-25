Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $67.56 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,087 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Allstate worth $67,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.36. 766,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

