Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,660 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $77,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.80. The company had a trading volume of 86,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

