Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,894 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $98,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $242.42. The stock had a trading volume of 937,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

