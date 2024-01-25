Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 41,706 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Molina Healthcare worth $104,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $15.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.