Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 95,806 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Synopsys worth $109,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

SNPS traded down $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $535.90. 746,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.05 and a 200-day moving average of $484.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

