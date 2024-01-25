Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 435,457 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Autodesk worth $92,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

ADSK stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.66. The stock had a trading volume of 611,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average of $216.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

