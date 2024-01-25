Breakwater Capital Group Has $637,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.47.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

