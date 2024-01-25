Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,261 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Salesforce worth $202,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 400,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,189,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 202,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.75. 2,686,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.10 and a 1-year high of $285.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

