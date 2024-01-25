Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 193,089 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of PulteGroup worth $120,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $104.39. 1,222,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

