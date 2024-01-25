Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,866 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $188,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $763.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.