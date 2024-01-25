Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,399 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 586,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $154,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.64. 1,786,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

