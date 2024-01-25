Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,303 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $147,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,614. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.84. 688,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

