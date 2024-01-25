Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $115.50 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 413,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $115,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.56. 1,287,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,683. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.62.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

