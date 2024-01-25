Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,990 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $270,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,506.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

