Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-5.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 3,264,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.