Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,096. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.21, a P/E/G ratio of 79.95 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

