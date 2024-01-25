BMO Capital Markets Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.62.

SLF stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 209,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,650. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The stock has a market cap of C$40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

