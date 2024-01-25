Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Set at C$17.50 by Raymond James

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$17.50 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

LUG traded up C$0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 232,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,306. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3353659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

