Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 1,381,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,215. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

