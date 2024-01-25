Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Set at C$12.50 by National Bankshares

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) received a C$12.50 target price from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.14.

Shares of CMG traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.84. 61,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,830. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$796.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Insiders sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

