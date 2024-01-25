Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.01.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

