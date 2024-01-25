Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.96. The company had a trading volume of 255,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,571. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.74.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$1,167,740.00. In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$1,167,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 65,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$2,729,415.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863. 70.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

