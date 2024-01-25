Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $935.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.09.

LRCX stock traded up $21.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $869.94. 2,054,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $899.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

