AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.17.

AGF Management Stock Down 2.1 %

AGF Management Company Profile

TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.64. 139,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,437. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

