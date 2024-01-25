Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 2,562,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

