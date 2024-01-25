City (NASDAQ:CHCO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CHCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. City has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

