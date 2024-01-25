CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,078. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.