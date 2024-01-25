Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GNC stock traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.44 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.03. The company has a market capitalization of £487.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,463.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66.60 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.90 ($1.33).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

In related news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,586.12 ($50,300.03). In other Greencore Group news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($49,809.40). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,586.12 ($50,300.03). 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.