PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $165.52. 2,185,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

