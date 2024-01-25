Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.55. 1,796,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $242.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

