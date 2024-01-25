Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,719. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

