Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 2,148,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Virtu Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.