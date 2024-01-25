Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
NASDAQ VIRT traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 2,148,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Virtu Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.
