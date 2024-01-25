Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 21.6 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

