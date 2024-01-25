Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY24 guidance to $24.45-24.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $30.90 on Thursday, hitting $433.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,104. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

