ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $820.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.09.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $771.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $699.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.44. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

