Financial Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 4,091,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

