Financial Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.30. 571,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,120. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.45.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

