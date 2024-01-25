OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,158. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.