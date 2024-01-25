Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PGR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.75. 1,359,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,930. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.56.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.