Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 151.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $488.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,426. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.73. The company has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

