Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $389.43. 424,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

