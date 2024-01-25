The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,020. The company has a market cap of $348.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

