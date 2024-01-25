Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 743,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $579,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.67. 341,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,789. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $173.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.